GR hairstylist opens new curly hair salon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A hairstylist from Grand Rapids is hoping her new salon will be the change she has always wanted to see.

Cindy Beresford says growing up she didn’t see a lot of hair salons that specialized in curly hair specifically. She decided to open one herself to let others in diverse communities know they have a place to go.

“The curly hair community needs to know that they have a salon that exists for them,” said Beresford.

Beresford says she is excited to bring her new space to Grand Rapids.

“Oh my God, it’s been about four years in the making looking for a new salon,” said Beresford.

Beresford is a graduate of the Grand Rapids Spring GR Entrepreneurship Program. The 12-week intensive course gave her a foundation on how to grow her business.

“I tell people all the time the education I received at Spring GR was more valuable than my college education,” said Beresford. “It was just very impactful to be able to 11 years in, kind of still get that, like a fresh start.”

Beresford says she hopes her new salon shows diverse communities that they now have a place to get their hair done right in their own backyard.

“It makes me really happy to know that we can be that The Rise can be that first foundational salon in the city that caters exclusively to curly hair,” said Beresford.

The Rise Salon grand opening takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. The salon is located at 368 Diamond Avenue SE near the intersection of Wealthy Street SE. There will be a ribbon cutting, live music and games for everyone to enjoy.