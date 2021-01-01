GR gym expects membership uptick after challenging 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gyms were one of the businesses that had to close for most of 2020 under pandemic restrictions set by the state. Even when gyms and fitness centers reopened, they had to deal with capacity limitations.

Nick Trolian, general manager of the Planet Fitness near CenterPoint mall, says the biggest issue the last few months has been keeping the gym experience as safe as possible. That means requiring masks, frequently cleaning equipment, and ensuring every member follows the rules.

Trolian expects gym memberships will grow in the new year as people use it to build themselves up after a challenging 2020.

“Everyone’s looking forward to the new year, putting 2020 behind us and looking forward to a bright year. And the gym is definitely a step-by- step, day-by-day kind of process,” said Trolian. “And I think it’s something that people can really dedicate themselves to and work on improving themselves day by day to become better.”

The mask mandate is still in effect and applies to gyms. Planet Fitness plans on enforcing the CDC guidelines and state mandates as long as it needs to in the new year.