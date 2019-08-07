GR groups hosting vigils for Dayton, El Paso victims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s solemn tributes to the 31 people killed in Dayton and El Paso continue Wednesday night.

The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Grand Rapids is hosting a prayer vigil starting at 7 p.m.

The Kroc Center says the hourlong tribute is a prayer for peace and a show of unity which everyone is welcome to join.

“The violent loss of so many innocent lives may have left many of us hurt, confused, and afraid. While we may never fully understand such tragedies, we believe that God hears our prayers for healing and peace,” the event page states.

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will hold a vigil for the victims of both shootings Friday night during the Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival.

“We will continue to work to make our communities across the country safe, vibrant, welcoming. We honor the lives of those lost by celebrating their lives, their families, and the lives of the generations to come,” the group stated on Facebook.

The Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival is also assuring visitors private security guards, Grand Rapids officers and Kent County deputies will be on hand during the festival to “ensure a successful weekend.”