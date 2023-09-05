GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold will be giving kids in the community the chance to get some professional coaching later this month.

The G-League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets will host two youth basketball camps at the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Sept. 15 and 19. Each clinic will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for children ages 8 through 14.

Coaching staff from the Gold and the Nuggets, including head coach Andre Miller, will be in attendance to help run drills and offer instructions to the campers. Up to 60 kids will be admitted to each session.

You can register for one of the camps by clicking here.