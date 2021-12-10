GR Gold brings over 9K pounds of meat to food pantries for holiday meals

Grand Rapids Gold players line up to help unload 8,000 pounds of chickens and 1,200 pounds of sausages at Metro Family Fare to hand over to local food pantries before the holidays. (Dec. 10, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With supply chain issues and inflation driving food prices higher, players from the Grand Rapids Gold are working to bring healthy meat and protein options to local families in need this holiday season.

The team partnered with Family Fare and the Spartan-Nash chain of stores along with Miller Poultry to bring roughly 8,000 pounds of chicken and 1,200 pounds of sausages to holiday tables.

Over 9,000 pounds of meat donated to local food pantries before the holidays. (Dec. 10, 2021)

The food will be going to nine local food pantries: SECOM, The Other Way, The Community Food Basket, Family Network of Wyoming, UCOM, Northwest Food Pantry, The Green Apple, Streams of Hope and Baxter Community Center.

In addition to the food, $2,500 worth of Family Fare gift cards were given to the food pantries along with one special $1,000 Gold Ticket. The amounts received were randomly selected from pre-wrapped gift boxes.