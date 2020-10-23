GR gets massive grant to replace lead service lines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A significant grant is coming to Grand Rapids to help make the city’s water safer.

The Environmental Protection Agency is giving the city a $5.1 million grant to help replace lead service lines in 17 Grand Rapids neighborhoods considered to be disadvantaged.

These areas have a concentration of lead pipes and have been known to mostly have old lead pipes between the main line and their homes.

The grant’s goal is to help reduce how many homes have water flowing through those potentially dangerous pipes.

“I strongly encourage residents and businesses to take advantage of the opportunity to have service lines replaced when approached to do so. Encourage residents to have plumbing inspected to you know if you have any other exposure,” said Bonnifer Ballard, executive director of the American Water Works Association-Michigan.

Benton Harbor is also getting a $5.6 million grant. The nearly $40 million grant program is going to 10 cities.