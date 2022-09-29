GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fundraiser is being held at a Grand Rapids church this weekend to benefit the people of Ukraine as the war with Russia rages on.

St. Isidore the Laborer and St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic churches are holding a fundraiser to raise money for humanitarian supplies and ambulances in the war-torn country.

Besides authentic Ukranian food, there will also be a presentation about Ukraine, musical performances and a raffle where you can win traditional Ukrainian Easter Eggs and various gift baskets.

Organizers said getting supplies, like ambulances, to Ukraine is important. Oleksandra Soltinska said organizers sent a few ambulances to Ukraine using donation money from a previous event. One of those is gone now and the other was damaged and needs repairs. She hopes this fundraiser will raise enough money to buy a few more.

“This is important … It saves lots of lives,” Soltinska said.

The fundraising dinner for Ukraine is happening this Saturday from 4 to 8 at the St. Isidore Parish Life Center Gym. There is a suggested donation of $15 per person.