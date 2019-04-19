GR food truck venture hopes to bring consistency

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Street Eats in Grand Rapids. (April 19, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Food trucks will be rolling into communities across West Michigan soon, but one venture is hoping to offer more consistency.

Street Eats, CDKI Holdings and the Zoko 822 are partnering together in the hopes of bringing food trucks to a stationary location in Grand Rapids all summer. The kick-off event will be from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Zoko, 822 Ottawa Ave. NW, Grand Rapids.

Lisa Vongsiprason, who works with the parent company CDKI, says the location will give food trucks more stability.

“We wanted to have the opportunity to have a location to bring a lot of the food truck talent to a stationary location that people could have that type of consistency,” Vongsiprason said. “Now people can come down and expect, and know that trucks are going to be here.”

The growing food truck movement has sparked numerous similar events around the city in the past, but there has never been a consistent location to find food trucks every week.

Vongsiprason says once the weather warms up, there will be choices.

“We are going to have lunch right here every week from Wednesday through Saturday and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. We will even have live music out here soon,” Vongsiprason said. “We are not void of the talent here in West Michigan. We will have many options available.”

During the grand opening, there will be five trucks on site offering different options, such as pizza, burgers, doughnuts and gluten-free choices.

More information about the event can be found on Facebook.