GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It can be a challenge to get your kids to try new foods, especially vegetables. A Grand Rapids company wants to help families with that as it launches an animated show Thursday.

The food and nutrition company, Grady’s Garden, is behind this new project. They’re using animation to inspire kids to enjoy vegetables.

“This is educational content that’s fun, engaging and educational,” co-founder Michael Wheeler said.

The show is named after the company, and it follows six kids who decide to create a garden.

During July and August, kids will frequently see the first episode: Let’s Plant a Salad. The second episode arrives in September and is all about tomatoes.

“Our first two episodes really hone in on getting the kids to be comfortable with getting their hands dirty and understanding what it is to grow vegetables,” Wheeler said.

Each episode is about three minutes long.

The show’s goal is to expose kids to a healthy and more active lifestyle and encourage them to produce their own gardens and participate in a community garden.

“It’s great. It’s healthy. It’s educational for kids to get involved with gardens. We want to limit the time children spend in front of the screen, but when they do sit in front of the screen, this is educational content that’s fun. It’s funny,” he said.

The company’s footprint has already been out in the community since it was created two years ago.

Its marinara sauce and mild salsa include no artificial colors, flavors or added sugar. It can be found at Bridge Street Market and Meijer stores.

Wheeler and his co-founder had also previously started a fifty-minute program at Sibley, Gerald R. Ford, Coit, and Stocking Elementary schools, in addition to all of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Grand Rapids.

They also have co-sponsored two gardens with the Bridge Street Market at Sibley and Stocking elementary schools. Wheeler says kids are more willing to try vegetables.

“The data is really compelling. When kids, in particular second and third graders, go through a 50-minute program that is inclusive of the animation content and education materials, their willingness to try vegetables goes up by 37 percent. That’s extremely important,” he said.

The shows will air each week at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on GRTV. The first episode is Thursday.

The company will also debut a 30-minute episode in November. To learn more, you can join the show’s launch party at Bistro Bella Vita from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.