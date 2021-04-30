GR Fitness Fest kicks off Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 10-day fitness festival in Grand Rapids wants to help downtown businesses get back on their feet while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Local gyms will showcase what they have to offer with classes all around downtown from Calder Plaza to Rosa Parks Circle and beyond.

There are over 80 class options to choose from, so if you are a fan of yoga, Zumba, kickboxing or kayaking, you are going to find something you like. You do need to get a pass or ticket to participate.

There will also be other businesses involved, too, such as salons, restaurants, and health stores.

“Our hope is to reacquaint people with these different options — these different workout options in our city and get that energy back into the city,” said Berlyn Buter, director of operations with SweatNet GR. “Getting hundreds of people to work out safely outside again away from their home in the downtown area really is what the event is all about.”

Most of the classes will be outdoors though masks and all the familiar safety standards will have to be followed.