GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-area residents can gather at Ah-Nab-Awen Park on Saturday to enjoy the city’s Fourth of July fireworks.

The festivities will start at 6 p.m. with live entertainment, food vendors and other activities, the city said in a release. The fireworks will start at 10:30 p.m. They will be streamed live on WOODTV.com.

“The City of Grand Rapids is proud to once again support the annual fireworks event downtown,” Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said in the release. “Community events such as this add to our city’s vibrancy. We are excited to be a part of this great community celebration that is free, accessible and fun for all.”

For more information, go to 4thofjulygr.com.