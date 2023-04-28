GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say Grand Rapids firefighter rescued a 13-year-old dog from the Grand River Friday.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said Sydney, a 13-year-old Boston Terrier Bulldog, fell into the river while walking with her owner.

The owner waited to jump into the river until another person was there to help. However, she could not get her dog and got out of the river with help from a person on shore, according to GRFD.

When GRFD arrived, firefighter Thomas Kunak went into the river and tried to grab the dog.

“I love dogs. Unfortunately, Sydney is blind and deaf. She swam away from me when I got into the river,” Kunak said in a news release.

Kunak swam about 75 yards to catch up with Sydney, who was getting close to the 6th Street Dam. He was able to catch the dog, and both were pulled back to land using a rope, according to GRFD.

The fire department said the dog and owner were reunited, and both are doing well. The owner told GRFD that Sydney is “back to her spunky self.”