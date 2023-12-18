GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids firefighters are being credited for finding a case of human trafficking while attending a conference in Traverse City.

Battalion Chief Ed Brayman and Equipment Operator Nate Bazen were at an EMS instructor conference in March when they saw a woman who needed their help.

“It was much like today. Kind of cold, snowy out and she had a very light jacket, spring jacket on. Kind of in the corner of the front entrance of the hotel. Duct tape on her shoes,” Bazen said.

They did not immediately suspect human trafficking but quickly came to that conclusion after speaking with the woman, who was hesitant to talk.

“We just let her know that we were Grand Rapids firefighters, that she didn’t have anything to worry about, that if somebody needed help, we’re there to help,” Brayman said.

The firefighters were on their way to dinner. They immediately sensed something was off.

“We just stopped and asked if everything was OK and if we could help,” Bazen said. “She started crying and after a little bit more talking she let on that she had been upstairs with another individual and he was refusing to take her home, refusing to help her. She didn’t have a phone, didn’t have a way to get home.”

They contacted the police department, which sent an officer to investigate.

“As we asked more questions, we got more information that didn’t get better. The more we heard the worse the scenario was getting probably got to a point where didn’t really ask very many questions anymore because it wasn’t going to help the situation,” Brayman said.

Firefighters are trained to recognize human trafficking, and they say years of experience of working as a first responder was crucial.

“It’s also just stopping to check on people. That’s what we do. We don’t have it in us just to walk by somebody that’s down,” Brayman said.

The two Grand Rapids firefighters say it is all part of what they sign up for, a commitment to help people in need.

“We try and help. That’s our job, that’s our life, that’s what we’ve taken on. We’re here for other people,” Brayman said.