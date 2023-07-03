GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The deadline to submit an entry for the Grand Rapids Film Festival is coming up.

The submission deadline for the festival, which will take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, is Friday, July 7. If you miss the deadline but still want to participate, you can do the 24 Hour Micro Film Challenge, taking place during the festival from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24.

The festival will include workshops and cash prizes. The Humane Society will also be bringing puppies, Amanda Morton, the board president for the festival, said.

“Come and pet the dogs and watch films and meet filmmakers,” Morton said. “It should be really fun.”

She said the judges are a mix of people from Michgian and Hollywood.

“We are trying to make sure that the judges are both local and from Hollywood, so that you are getting feedback and meeting and getting to mingle with people who both work in L.A. and work in Michigan so you can start to create that network,” she said.

For more information, go to grandrapidsfilmfestival.com.

For the full conversation with Amanda Morton, watch the video in the player above.