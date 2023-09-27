GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Film Festival will kick off another year on Friday night.

Since 2009, the festival has highlighted the works of local and regional filmmakers and provided those works to be viewed and enjoyed by moviegoers.

This year, the festivities kick off with a free party at Muse from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be a panel of filmmakers who will be discussing their work. Also returning this year is the festival’s 24-hour film challenge where contestants will be required to film, write, edit and submit a one-minute-long film in a single day.

The festival will also be hosting a few workshops for people to take advantage of who want to learn more about the behind-the-scenes aspects of movie making.

Click here to learn more about the film festival’s events and workshops.