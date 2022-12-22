GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A figure skating team with the Greater Grand Rapids Figure Skating Club will go to California next month for a national competition.

Ivan Mokhov and Maria Mokhova are brother and sister, but sibling rivalry is not part of their vocabulary.

“We do get asked if we get along. We are actually best friends. We never fight,” said Mokhov.

Mokhov is 23 years old, but Mokhova is 16. Despite having skated together for many years, they only recently have been able to compete internationally due to the age requirements.

Both have skated in singles events but prefer to work as a team.

Mokhova said she loves “the lift, the throws, the jumps together, the parallel side-by-side jumps. You’re always working together.”

Since competing internationally is relatively new, their goals are simple. Mokhov said they want to “keep clean and perform our best, and just to improve.”

Their days are filled with practices, on and off the ice. When they are not working on skills in their skates, they practice their lifts on their feet.

Mokhov also coaches younger skaters, while Mokhova works on her singles routines and does her schoolwork online.

Both have educational goals, which for Mokhov include obtaining an engineering degree, while Mokhova is interested in dentistry and fashion.

They share the same goal in figure skating—winning an Olympic gold medal.

The GGRFSC features skaters of all ages, including 10-year-old Sava Kramarev, a singles skater. He was 4 years old when he joined his first competition.

“I don’t remember it, but I have a few medals in my room. I think it is from Nov. 5, 2016,” said Kramarev.

Despite the age difference between his older teammates, they share the same Olympic dreams, which Sava said will take “a lot of work and talent” to achieve.