GR eyes change to one-way downtown streets

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is looking at making some changes to two one-way streets in the heart of downtown.

The city is seeking input from residents, workers and business owners on the possibility of converting Ionia and Ottawa avenues from one-way streets to two-way streets.

Beyond looking at possibly making the streets two-way, the city is also looking at intersection needs and transit operations for the area. The city will also look at adding a separated bikeway along Ionia. Finally, it will look at ways to beautify the corridor with trees, flowers and benches.

There will be three public open houses for residents to talk with city officials and provide input. Those will be held:

Monday, Dec. 9 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ryerson Auditorium at Grand Rapids Public Library located at 111 Library St. NW.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Ryerson Auditorium at Grand Rapids Public Library located at 111 Library St. NW.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., at 29 Pearl St. NW.

There will then be a community report out on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the ninth-floor Commission Chambers at City Hall.

If changes are decided upon, they could be started during an already-scheduled resurfacing project for Ottawa between Fulton and Michigan streets in 2021.