The Health Care Career Fair Carnival will take place Aug. 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A career fair with a unique twist will offer information about the health care field.

The Health Care Career Fair Carnival — the first of its kind — will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Grand Rapids Community College Leslie E. Tassell M-TEC building, which is at 622 Godfrey Avenue SW.

The family-friendly event with a “lively carnival atmosphere” will feature food trucks, a bounce house and a balloon animal artist, according to a West Michigan Works! release.

Twelve health care employers will be present, as well as three community partners and two education providers who can help students navigate their career paths.

The career fair is hosted by the West Michigan Works! West Michigan Health Careers Council.

In a statement, organizers said they hope to “broaden perspectives” on the type of roles available in the health care field.

Anyone can attend. Registration is available online, although it is not required.