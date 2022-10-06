GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The members of the Grand Rapids community will come together to show support for cancer patients.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will host a light the night walk at Calder Plaza Thursday.

The festival will start with activities at 6 p.m., followed by the opening ceremony, which will begin at 7:15 p.m. Walkers begin their one-mile journey at 8 p.m.

The group has raised about $125,000 so far, according to the website. There will be a donation collection tent at the event if you want to contribute.

Organizers ask blood cancer patients and immunocompromised individuals to check with their doctor before attending.