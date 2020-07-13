GR event to support demonstrators arrested in ‘pop up’ protest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Demonstrators plan to hold an event downtown Grand Rapids Monday afternoon after several people were arrested on Sunday during a ‘pop-up’ protest.

Demonstrators plan to meet at 3 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle. Organizers say they are standing for the demonstrators who were arrested on Sunday and say they were assaulted.

On Sunday, about 100 people gathered for an impromptu protest near Fulton Street and Division Avenue. Demonstrators tried blocking traffic. Five people were arrested and are facing resisting and obstructing charges.

Sunday evening’s event came after a car parade held earlier in the day in honor of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in Louisville.

At this time, it is unclear if event organizers have contacted the city of Grand Rapids. The city encourages free speech organizers to contact them before an event.