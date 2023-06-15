GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though West Michigan got some much-needed rain, the city of Grand Rapids is encouraging residents to water their trees.

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department’s forestry division said that dry conditions, especially during the start of summer, can be very harmful to trees and other landscape plants. Supplemental water can help newly planted and larger established trees make it through the summer months with less stress.

The city provided the following tips to help trees weather the summer months:

“Trees have deeper roots than turf. Slow, steady watering is needed to reach tree roots.”

“For large or established trees, water under the tree canopy moving the hose or sprinkler every few hours.”

“For newly planted trees, thoroughly water the root ball and surrounding soil.”

“Reduce the flow if water is seen running off the site.”

“If not using a hose, a five-gallon bucket with a 1/16-inch hole drilled in the bottom will trickle water slowly into the soil. It may take several fills for larger trees.”

“Dig down six to nine inches to check soil moisture. Continue watering if soils are not saturated.”

“Repeat watering periodically until normal weather conditions return. Soil type, slope, amount of sun, and temperature will affect how often supplemental water is required. (e.g. sandy soils require more frequent watering than clay soils)”

“Wilting and leaf shedding are natural responses to drought stress. Don’t give up! Keep adding water and your tree should recover.”

The forestry division notes that while residents should consider water use conservation, watering trees have several benefits, including maintaining the tree canopy, cleaning the air, absorbing greenhouse gases, providing shade, reducing temperatures and creating breathable air.