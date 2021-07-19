GR double murder suspect among Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing two women in Grand Rapids two years ago has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list.

A $25,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of Derrell Demon Brown.

The 47-year-old Brown is described as a Black man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has gone by the aliases JJ Robinson, Michael Richardson and Marcus Wright. Authorities say he may have hid out with or been otherwise helped by family in Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia or Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals wanted poster for Derrell Brown.

“With ties spanning this far and wide across the country, we are broadening our search and asking the public to remain vigilant. He looks very unassuming and could literally be standing behind you in a grocery checkout line,” Bruce Nordin, acting U.S. Marshal of the Western District of Michigan, said in a statement.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1.877.WANTED.2 or online at usmarshals.gov/tips.

Left: Keyona Griffin. Right: Cherletta Baber-Bey. (Undated courtesy photos)

Brown faces two counts of open murder and a count of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm in connection to the deaths of his girlfriend Cherletta Baber-Bey, 47, and her niece, Keyona Griffin, 25. Authorities have been looking for him since March of 2019, when the women were shot to death in a home on Sheldon Avenue SE where Baber-Bey and Brown lived together.

Authorities say they found the murder weapon, a stolen gun, in the house. Soon, their investigation led them to Brown.

The house where the homicides happened caught fire in July of last year, killing 65-year-old Jaqueline “Jackie” Baber-Bey and her 5-year-old great-grandson E.J. Cummings.