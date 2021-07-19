GR double murder suspect among Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Derrell Brown _1552597517453.png.jpg

An undated photo of Derrell Demon Brown. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing two women in Grand Rapids two years ago has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list.

A $25,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of Derrell Demon Brown.

The 47-year-old Brown is described as a Black man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has gone by the aliases JJ Robinson, Michael Richardson and Marcus Wright. Authorities say he may have hid out with or been otherwise helped by family in Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia or Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals wanted poster for Derrell Brown.

“With ties spanning this far and wide across the country, we are broadening our search and asking the public to remain vigilant. He looks very unassuming and could literally be standing behind you in a grocery checkout line,” Bruce Nordin, acting U.S. Marshal of the Western District of Michigan, said in a statement.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1.877.WANTED.2 or online at usmarshals.gov/tips.

Keyona Griffin Cherletta Baber-Bey 031919_1553013249567.jpg.jpg
Left: Keyona Griffin. Right: Cherletta Baber-Bey. (Undated courtesy photos)

Brown faces two counts of open murder and a count of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm in connection to the deaths of his girlfriend Cherletta Baber-Bey, 47, and her niece, Keyona Griffin, 25. Authorities have been looking for him since March of 2019, when the women were shot to death in a home on Sheldon Avenue SE where Baber-Bey and Brown lived together.

Authorities say they found the murder weapon, a stolen gun, in the house. Soon, their investigation led them to Brown.

The house where the homicides happened caught fire in July of last year, killing 65-year-old Jaqueline “Jackie” Baber-Bey and her 5-year-old great-grandson E.J. Cummings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links