GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A health panel is recommending all adults under 65 get screened for mental health conditions during routine doctor visits, and a Grand Rapids doctor thinks its a good idea.

The United States Preventive Task Force has published a draft recommendation reviewing the benefits of the screenings.

“The information in this report is intended to help healthcare decision makers—patients and clinicians, health system leaders, and policymakers, among others—make well-informed decisions and thereby improve the quality of healthcare services,” the report stated.

The screening would include a brief questionnaire or other methods to check if a person is experiencing anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts even if they’re not showing symptoms.

”This is a pretty important step for us as a country to have this recommendation and it is also important that it’s lumped with preventive care because we want people to get treatment for these disorders before they become life-disrupting,” Dr. Erin McNeely, internal medicine physician at Spectrum Health, said.

Spectrum Health has been screening patients for symptoms of anxiety and depression for several years using the PHQ-4 screening method.

According to a hospital spokesperson, primary care staff screen about 65,000 patients monthly for depression and anxiety. Between 4,000 to 6,000 people receive additional assessments for depression and anxiety and about 400 complete a suicidality assessment.

“Discussing the positive screeners of my patients have been some of the deepest points of connection for me with my patients,” McNeely said. “I hope that more institutions and more doctors doing these screeners on a regular basis will continue to open doors for our patients to feel comfortable talking about mental health.”

The task force is accepting public comment on the draft recommendation through Oct. 17.