GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids doctor is facing a felony charge for practicing medicine while his medical license was suspended, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Dr. Husam Thamin Abed, 52, of Sterling Heights was charged on Tuesday with one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulation (LARA) investigated Abed’s urogynecology practice at his Grand Rapids clinic after authorization from the Board of Medicine. LARA then filed an administrative complaint against him on May 17. That complaint accused Abed of “negligence, incompetence, and lack of good moral character,” according to the AG’s office.

Based on the complaint and consulting with the Board of Medicine, LARA suspended Abed’s license to practice medicine, submitting a summary suspension on May 23.

The AG and LARA then conducted more investigations that alleged Abed treated a patient at his clinic on May 28, after his license had already been suspended.

Abed is scheduled to be back in court on July 12. His bond was set at $1,000.

Any former patients of Abed who would like to contact the AG’s office can call the Health Care Fraud Division Hotline at 1.800.24.ABUSE.