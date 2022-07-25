GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids doctor has been barred from prescribing controlled substances following allegations that he forged opioid prescriptions for his use, the United States Department of Justice said.

On Monday, the DOJ announced that David D. Sova agreed to the court order and must pay $170,000 in civil penalties.

This settlement stems from allegations that Sova issued prescriptions for controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose. The civil complaint specifically alleges that the prescriptions of opioids, oxycodone and hydrocodone were for one of his patients who never received the prescriptions.

“Responsibility to protect against diversion of controlled substances starts with the provider,” U.S. Attorney Mark A. Totten said in a press release. “When a physician breaks the rules and diverts controlled substances

for their own use, they cannot be entrusted to prescribe controlled substances to others and must face the legal consequences of their own misconduct. My office will continue to work with DEA and state law enforcement to enforce compliance with controlled substance prescribing laws.”