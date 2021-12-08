GR dentist settles allegations of forging, collecting prescription drugs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids dentist has settled allegations that he forged and issued illegitimate prescriptions for narcotics.

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Joseph H. Kirkwood has agreed to pay $200,000 and surrender his Drug Enforcement Administration registration that allowed him to write prescriptions for controlled substances. Kirkwood has also agreed to not reapply for four years.

The allegations say that Kirkwood wrote illegitimated prescriptions for controlled substances for individuals and collected the drugs for his own personal use. They also allege that he forged controlled substance prescriptions by using the signatures and DEA registration numbers of two other dentists to collect drugs for himself.

This violates the Controlled Substances Act.

“This resolution demonstrates that my office takes seriously all allegations that a healthcare provider

evaded safeguards in the law by forging prescriptions and issuing illegitimate prescriptions,

including when the allegation is that the drugs were for their own use,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew

B. Birge.