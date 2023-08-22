GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Curling Club is offering up a class for beginners who want to get out on the ice and learn about the sport.

The club was originally founded in 1897 and re-established in 2020. The club’s president, Pete Galsworthy, said the club is all teaching, developing and promoting the sport of curling for people of all ages and abilities.

The club’s next “Learn to Curl” class is happening Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Cedar Rock Sportsplex in Cedar Springs. The starting cost for the lessons is $35.00.