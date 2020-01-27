GR creates position to attract ‘destination’ retail

Officials from the city and Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce discuss a new initiative to attract and retain businesses. (Jan. 27, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids announced a new position Monday created to support current downtown retail businesses and attract new ones.

It’s a partnership between the city, Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. and the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. The three institutions hope to reduce first-floor vacancies in new developments by adding destination-style retail stores.

“We are lacking (those types of attractions). That’s why the position was created and honestly I applied because I have the experience and I have the passion for what we’re doing in the city to try and move it to another level,” said Richard App, the city’s new small business retention and attraction specialist.

“The idea (is) that we can actually say: ‘These businesses are places you don’t want to miss while you’re in Grand Rapids.’ We need to help build those up while identifying where there is a need,” App continued. “What is it that people … are missing when they want to go out shopping?”

There are plenty of dining options throughout the city, but few also offer unique retail experiences. That mixed-use model is something New Holland Brewing’s Knickerbocker on Bridge Street NW prides itself on.

“We’re kind of a catch-all destination where everybody can kind of come in and maybe fulfill a variety of different needs,” front of the house manager Mark Reid said. “We want to be a destination location because we feel very much a part of this community.”

The city hopes to replicate the success of the Knickerbocker and other similar businesses by placing stores in spots that will be favorable to their success or even bouncing around large regional retail attractions.

“That is the dream,” App said. “That’s part of the attraction that I’m bringing to Grand Rapids.”

He and the city also don’t want to overlook the businesses that have succeeded downtown, some for decades. They say they can implement grants to help existing shops renovate storefronts, add signage or even build new locations.

“A lot of times with small businesses, you’re so busy doing your work that you’re not out looking for other avenues on how to help you because a lot of times you’re a one- or six-person show and you just don’t have the time to commit to going out and finding these resources,” App said. “Retention comes before attraction, so there are a lot of programs that are out there that can help businesses.”