GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Construction Institute celebrated its opening in Grand Rapids with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

WMCI is a construction education center that focuses on educating skilled construction workers. People gathered at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the WMCI building on Century Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE.

The building already opened with a “soft launch” last spring with only 75 students and five classes. The official launch will happen this fall, where the number of programs will increase to include carpentry, concrete and others, according to a WMCI press release.

WMCI offers daytime high school classes, collaborating with Grand Rapids Public Schools, Northview, Jenison, and the Literacy Center of West Michigan. It also offers a Construction Core program for non-native English speakers and summer camps starting in June for middle schoolers to explore the construction trades and learn basic skills.

The institute hopes to fill a worker shortage in the construction industry, the release said. According to a recent model by Associated Builders and Contractors, the industry needs another 650,000 workers across the nation on top of the average hiring for 2022 to meet the labor demand.

With more construction workers approaching retirement age, chairman of WMCI board Brian Potter said the demand for trained employees in Grand Rapids and Michigan is greater than ever.

“WMCI will educate hundreds of young, ambitious, expertly trained trade workers every year, which is going to make a huge difference in the market,” said Potter. “WMCI’s state-of-the-art facility shows our region’s commitment to trade employment as a viable and noble career option and gives aspiring tradespeople a local facility for hands-on-learning during or after high school.”

Fall 2022 enrollment opens in late spring, including additional specialty certifications like building industry consulting services international, certified technician or copper installer. WMCI will also host part of the GRCC electrical apprenticeship program.

The West Michigan construction industry is projected to grow almost 16% over the next 10 years, but almost 48% of today’s construction workers are expected to retire in the next 15 years, according to the release.