GR considers renaming street to honor Breonna Taylor

Loved ones honor Breonna Taylor during a car parade in Grand Rapids on July 12, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In honor of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor, the city is considering renaming a main downtown street to Breonna Taylor Way.

The proposed change looks to designate Monroe Center from Monroe Avenue to Division Avenue as Breonna Taylor Way.

The community will get a chance to weigh in on the matter during a public hearing during the commission’s meeting on Sept. 29.

Taylor’s family members living in Grand Rapids plan to speak out in support of Breonna Taylor Way.

“We wanted to make sure that Breonna is remembered in Grand Rapids because this is where her life started,” Taylor’s cousin Tawanna Gordon said.

As Grand Rapids city commissioners discussed this change during a meeting Tuesday, Louisville leaders made a historic announcement of their own on Taylor’s behalf.

The city of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor’s family a historic $12 million and implement a number of police reforms as a settlement in the family’s wrongful death lawsuit.

The settlement comes more than six months after 26-year-old Taylor was shot and killed in her home during a police raid in Louisville.

Gordon said in this case, money talks, seeing the settlement as the city’s way of admitting defeat.

“All it does is it tells us that they’re admitting, nonverbally, that they could’ve either prevented her death or they caused it,” Gordon said. “We know that we’re never going to get them to outright admit it, but the money says that.”

To Taylor’s family, especially Breonna’s mother, no sum of money will amount to their loss.

“Did she want $12 million? No. She’d like her daughter to still be here,” Gordon said.

Taylor’s family said they’ll continuing in their fight for justice, demanding the officers involved in her death be criminally charged.