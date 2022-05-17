GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Guided kayaking adventures and family paddle nights are coming to the Grand River.

“Any general activity to get people outside, especially post-COVID, to do something,” John Judnich, the city recreation supervisor, said.

Guided Kayaking adventures begin May 24 and will go through the following dates:

Tuesdays, May 24 through Sept. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8p.m.

Saturdays, May 21 through Sept. 17 from 12 p.m. to 2p.m.

May 28, June 25th, July 30 and Aug. 27 from 11a.m. to 1p.m.

Registration is required and the two-hour trips are $30 for Grand Rapids residents and $40 for non-residents. Basic instructions, a kayak, paddle, personal flotation device and trained staff member are provided for each trip. They will start and end at the Riverside Park lagoon.

Judnich said kayaking can be an expensive hobby and finding a body of water isn’t always the easiest.

“This allows them the ease, the trying it and finding out if they like it,” he said.

Family Paddle Nights will consist of free, 20-minute windows to use kayaks or canoes in the Riverside Park lagoon area. Those will take place on May 20, June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26.

Each event will be from 5 p.m. to 8p.m. and registration is not required. They will take place on a first come first serve basis.

“People want to gather. There’s a huge need for this we’ve seen in all of our programming. People want to be together now,” Judnich said.

— For the full conversation with John Judnich, watch the video in the player above.