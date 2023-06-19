GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Juneteenth Freedom Parade will return to Grand Rapids Monday afternoon, offering an opportunity for community members to celebrate African American freedom.

“I am so passionate about leading this effort with keeping our truth and our history alive,” said Jewellynne Richardson, better known as “Mama Jewell.”

Richardson said the event, which is in its sixth year, is a lot of work to plan but an honor for her to be a part of.

“Juneteenth gives me the freedom to be able to pass the torch on to the next generation,” she said. “It is not just a celebration. It is a time for us to teach.”

The parade will begin at 12 p.m. at the corner of Hall St and Eastern Ave. At 1 p.m., a processional to Dickinson Buffer Park will be led by the Grand Marshal, The Spirit of Africa. The Dickinson Buffer Park Dunumba Juneteenth celebration will feature an opening ceremony with African drums, the dance of the ancestors, and other traditions. Music, food, local vendors, and artists will fill the park until 7 p.m.

“This is for everyone to enjoy our freedom… freedom to keep fighting for true freedom,” said Richardson.

This is the first time Richardson has received the Neighborhood Match Fund Grant, which she said has allowed her to reach more people and stay connected with city officials.

“Some of the requirements for the match fund causes me to step out of the box that I may not normally do and to move forward and progress collectively in a community-loving effort.”