GR Community Resource Fair aims to prepare students for school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — To prepare students for a safe and equipped return to school, a group collaboration took place Saturday at the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

The GR Community Resource Fair took place Saturday afternoon at First Community AME Church. It took place in the parking lot and started with an empty bus that was looking to get filled with school supplies for students in the community.

There was also an on-sight COVID-19 vaccination unit from Cherry Health that offered vaccines to those who wanted them. There were other resources for voter registration, and of course food, music and prizes.

​The event started at 12 p.m. and wrapped up around 5 p.m.