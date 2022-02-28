GR community leaves flowers, cards at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids community has been showing an outpouring of support for a Ukrainian church on the city’s northwest side.

The front of St. Michael’s Ukranian Catholic Church is adorned with several bouquets of flowers. They have also received cards and donations from the community since Russia invaded their home country last week.

“It is overwhelming for me to see how people can support you when you are down,” Maria Bereza said. “Sometimes we feel like no one will support us but we’ve had a lot of support and a lot of prayer.”

The images of destruction and distress Ukraine have left Bereza with strong feelings of anger and sadness but mostly helplessness.

“Every time I watch the news my stomach hurts and I stop watching,” she said. “I’m not angry with Russian people. I’m angry with the government that can not work together as brothers. I just worry about my family and everybody’s family.”

The 76-year-old has spent every day of the last week in prayer at the church. She’s hoping that peace will rule the land soon.

“That’s all I can mostly do. You can’t just cry all the time, you have to leave it to higher authority,” she said.

While she waits for change, the community has taken action of their own. Some have sent money to help victims in this crisis and others have shown up to join in prayer. On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, and the Diocese of Grand Rapids attended a service to pray.

As the days seem to get worse with no amends in sight, Bereza says it’s the community that has brought them comfort during these uncertain times.

“I personally want to thank you, all Grand Rapids people,” she said.

It will take a lot of effort and resources to restore everything that has been lost or destroyed in Ukraine.

The Metropolitan Archeparchy of Philadelphia are heading efforts to collect donations to the Humanitarian Aid fund for Ukraine. You can donate through the following ways: