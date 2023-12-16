GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, hundreds gathered at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Rapids to lay wreaths on the graves of those who served.

More than 3,600 wreaths were placed, according to Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids.

Those in Grand Rapids joined millions of others across the country — and beyond — to honor veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day. Each year, more than 4,200 locations hold wreath-laying ceremonies, MVH at Grand Rapids said.

“They gave their lives. They sacrificed everything. They believed in what they were doing,” said American Legion member Sue Stambach. “My father, my father-in-law, my grandfather all served, so it means a lot to us. My son served in the Air Force. We’re very proud of the service and what people do.”

To learn more or sponsor a wreath for delivery in 2024, click here.