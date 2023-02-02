GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The longtime leader of a Grand Rapids nonprofit is retiring.

Diana R. Sieger has been the president of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation for more than 35 years. Thursday, the foundation announced she would be retiring sometime within 2023.

The nonprofit aims to connect people with the resources that will benefit them by providing grants to nonprofit organizations, scholarships to students and funds to other causes it finds worthwhile.

Under Sieger’s leadership, GR Community Foundation grew its funding from $38 million to $387 million and its staff from three to 30. She helped organize the purchase a building in downtown Grand Rapids for the organization to be housed at a permanent location and launched a program called Challenge Scholars that aims to increase the number of low-income, first-generation college students to earn a degree or certificate.

She has served in leadership positions on several boards, committees and councils across Grand Rapids, Kent County, Michigan, and the nation.

Grand Rapids Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees has established a search committee made up of current trustees and volunteers to find the foundation’s next president. They said they will hire a search firm to aim to fill the position by fall of this year.

“I have been honored to serve this Community Foundation and our community,” said Sieger. “I am proud of our efforts to lead the community to strengthen the lives of its people. The efforts of trustees, staff, donor, community and nonprofit partners have been an inspiration to me during my career, and I know there are many who will continue to work with passion for the future of the Community Foundation and Kent County.”