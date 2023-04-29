Community members joined with elected leaders at Rosa Parks Circle on April 29, 2023, to stand against gun violence.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Community members joined with elected leaders at Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday to stand against gun violence.

During the afternoon rally, more than 20 people read the names of every student, teacher and staff member killed in mass school shootings since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

Many in the crowd listened while wiping tears from their eyes during the reading.

“That is the most important thing from today, just honoring their lives because we’re pushing for change, but at the same time, we need to remember why we are. We need to remember the lives lost not just as statistics or numbers but (as) human beings,” Charlotte Plotzke, Michigan State University Student, said.

Survivors of some of those shootings were also there as they joined U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, and State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, to advocate for stricter gun laws.

“Active shooter drills shouldn’t be commonplace,” Brinks said.

Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills expanding background checks and creating new safe storage requirements.

Plotzke spoke during the event and urged attendees and lawmakers to go above the bare minimum when trying to protect against the death of people by guns.

“I need to see assault weapons being banned entirely. There’s no reason a civilian needs to have a weapon that can kill dozens of people at a time. I understand the need to want to protect yourself and your home, but it is so unnecessary,” Plotke said.

Plotke added she would like to see more effort into addressing mental health in schools.