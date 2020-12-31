GR community celebrates Kwanzaa virtually

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People in West Michigan are celebrating Kwanzaa virtually this week.

The holiday runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and is a tradition in African-American communities as a celebration of life.

The holiday is defined by seven principles with each day dedicated to a specific one. These include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

Organizers say they’re glad they’re still able to celebrate virtually.

“We have people who are traditionalists who have been celebrating Kwanzaa here in town for a number of years and even just to miss it would be detrimental to them because it’s such a positive thing. It talks about community,” said George Bayard, the executive director of the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives.

More information on this week’s virtual celebration can be found online.