GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First Ward City Commissioner Jon O’Connor has apologized for walking out of Tuesday’s commission meeting after continued interruptions.

In a statement released Friday morning, O’Connor said he wanted to apologize to his constituents and the city for his “outburst” and “use of inappropriate language,” saying he let his emotions get the better of him.

Despite repeated warnings during Tuesday night’s commission meeting, a group of activists continued to speak out of turn. During public comment, a woman was trying to speak in support of Officer Christopher Schurr, who is charged with second-degree murder for killing Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop earlier this year. The woman said the greatest threat is not police but people killing each other in the streets.

The woman was shouted over by the group of activists, prompting O’Connor to get up and swear at them. “I’m done with this (expletive),” the First Ward commissioner said as he walked out.

More interruptions from protesters ended up causing the meeting to adjourn early.

“While we all share concerns about what has taken place in our community, the actions of a small activist group have diminished the ability to conduct the business of the city and have created an environment within the commission chambers where any opposing point of view is interrupted, shouted down, or chastised,” O’Connor said in the statement Friday. “The current situation continues to stifle civic engagement and intimidates individuals from participating in the local government process.”

The commission meeting has been adjourned early two other times this year. A meeting in April ended early due to people protesting the death of Lyoya. Another meeting in May was also cut short after protesters started chanting. Later that month, bricks and graffiti were left at or near commissioner’s homes, including O’Connor’s.

“This group of individuals and their supporters have crossed a line, making it difficult to seek compromise and pursue positive outcomes for the community. They have come to my home, where my family sleeps, in an attempt to intimidate me, defacing my residence in the middle of the night. These intimidation tactics toward myself and my colleagues are unacceptable, and we should not stand for such actions, now or in the future,” O’Connor’s statement reads.

On Tuesday, three protesters were arrested outside of the chambers. One was arrested for allegedly resisting and obstructing police and the other two were arrested for allegedly assaulting, battering, resisting and obstructing.

