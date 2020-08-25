GR Commission updates community relations plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids city commissioners got yet another update on the city’s effort to improve community relations on Tuesday.

Office of Oversight and Public Accountability Director Brandon Davis presented a sort of road map for his department. The 106 recommendations that have been made to the city to improve the Grand Rapids Police Department’s relations with the minority community are included in the 12-point plan.

>>PDF download: OPA Draft Strategic Plan and Report Update: Aug. 25, 2020

The plan outlines priorities, objectives, action steps and ways to measure the outcomes of those recommendations.

Tuesday’s update included the OPA’s draft independent comprehensive status report on GRPD studies and recommendations. In addition to the 12-point plan, it includes a traffic stop study, a task force on police policies and procedures report, a staffing and deployment study and the Safe Alliances for Everyone report.

Online:

Plans and ordinances in the Grand Rapids City Commission briefings