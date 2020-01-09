GR commission OKs Boston Square revitalization plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A plan to revitalize Grand Rapids’ Boston Square neighborhood has cleared another hurdle.

At its Thursday meeting, the Grand Rapids City Commission approved a rezoning bid by Amplify GR, paving the way for the yearslong redevelopment effort.

A courtesy rendering of the proposed development in Grand Rapids’ Boston Square neighborhood.

Amplify GR intends to create new retail space, a park with an amphitheater and affordable housing on the nine acres bordered by Hall Street to the north, Burton Street to the south, Eastern Avenue to the west and Sylvan Avenue to the east.

A courtesy map showing the proposed redevelopment plan for Boston Square in Grand Rapids.

The project also includes resources to help low-income residents keep up with the value of their homes, and an early childhood development center.

A courtesy rendering of the proposed development in Grand Rapids’ Boston Square neighborhood.

The plan was created using feedback from the neighborhood. Amplify GR Community Engagement Director Latesha Lipscomb told News 8 that letting residents decide what needs to go into their neighborhood instead of a developer helps guard against gentrification.

Construction of the BSQ Together project is expected to start this year and wrap up in 2023.