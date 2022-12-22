GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city’s parks and recreation department is canceling scheduled activities like ice skating and other winter sports due to inclement weather.

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday that Ice skating sessions at Rosa Parks Circle would be canceled. Any other cancelations can be found on the rink’s Facebook page.

Winter activities, which just opened at Indian Trails Golf Course, will be closed Thursday through at least Dec. 25, the department said. More information will be announced on the golf course’s website.

Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation also canceled all in-person youth and adult recreation and fitness programs for the weekend.

The storm is predicted to bring almost a foot of snow in some areas, strong winds, low temperatures and blowing snow which will create low visibility conditions for driving. The city is recommending people do not travel unless it is an emergency. If you do travel, pack a winter survival kit with you.