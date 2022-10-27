GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —A former city employee who oversaw the public auction of impounded vehicles has pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.

Lenee Brooks, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of embezzlement, court records said. She had been charged with embezzlement of $50,000 or more, but less than $100,000. The felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Brooks was in charge of public auctions at the city of Grand Rapids impound lot at at 1300 Market Ave. SW, where abandoned and seized vehicles are stored.

A city police detective wrote that Brooks’ job was to count the cash and confirm a dollar amount was correct after an auction was complete. She would then take the money to city hall and enter into a data base how much money in checks and cash came in from the auction.

Brooks’ boss noticed that she was taking a long time to deposit the cash and that some forms were not turned into the city. He noticed discrepancies in the records. Police say about $63,388 had been stolen from the auction from March 11, 2019 through Oct. 19, 2020.

When she was charged in January, Grand Rapids said Brooks no longer worked for the city.