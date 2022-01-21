GR city manager discusses next steps in police chief selection process

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City Manager Mark Washington is getting closer to his decision for the next chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department.

At 9:30 a.m. Friday, Washington joins News 8 Digital Anchor Luke Laster at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk to share his thoughts from Wednesday night’s public forum. It was there that each of the three finalists had the opportunity to formally introduce themselves and take questions from members of the Grand Rapids community.

The city manager will also discuss the next steps of the selection process and reveal details on when he plans to have the next police chief selected.

You watch Washington’s conversation with News 8 Digital Anchor Luke Laster on woodtv.com. It will also be streaming on WOOD TV8’s Facebook page.