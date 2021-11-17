GR city manager discusses police chief search

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington joins News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster from the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Wednesday as the search for a new police chief continues.

Washington will discuss how the public input sessions went and what the city believes they will need in a new police chief. He will also discuss the next steps and what the timeline looks like for the remainder of the hiring process.

The conversation with City Manager Mark Washington will stream starting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on WOODTV.com and WOOD TV8’s Facebook page.