GR city leaders to approve plans for new scholarship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids area high school students will soon have the chance to go to Grand Rapids Community College tuition free. It’s part of the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship.

The Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority Board of Directors will meet Monday morning to approve the development plans of the scholarship.

It will not only cover tuition, but also books, supplies and fees associated with their courses at GRCC.

The amount of scholarship funds available to each student is determined based on the amount of time a student attends one of the eligible high schools.

Students who attended an eligible school from ninth or tenth grade as of the 2020 school year and graduated will receive 100 percent tuition. Eleventh graders will receive 50 percent and seniors graduating this school year will not receive anything.

Unlike the Kalamazoo Promise, the Grand Rapids Promise Zone covers a wider array of schools. In all, it will cover 22 schools including all public schools in Grand Rapids Public Schools, charter schools and even private schools.