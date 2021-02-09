GR City Commission to move forward on riverfront amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Grand Rapids city commissioners meet Tuesday, they could very well change the landscape of the downtown area with a single resolution. The plan to build an amphitheater along the river. 

The timeline is still fuzzy for the final completion of the 14,000-seat outdoor venue. There’s still a long road ahead for 201 Market Avenue.

The 15-acre parcel along the Grand River is currently home to sewer pipes that still need to be moved before any further action can be taken. 

The city commission approved the $18.6 million project to move the sewer to a new route away from the river frontage back in November. 

Tuesday, commissioners will discuss plans for the Grand Rapids Kent County Convention/Arena Authority to buy the land and build the amphitheater on it. 

The agreement is for up to $24.5 million. If everything goes as planned, construction for the sewer project is set to begin this spring and should be completed in the spring of 2022.  

