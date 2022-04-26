GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids City Commission meeting abruptly went to recess Tuesday night due to protests.

Demonstrators protesting the death of Patrick Lyoya gathered in downtown Grand Rapids before marching to the city commission meeting Tuesday.

During public comment allowed for downtown improvements, several protesters took to the podium to steer the conversation back to Lyoya. After swear words and cheering from the crowd continued, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss closed public comment on the project.

Later, dozens of people took the podium calling for “accountability” from city leaders.

Several of those speeches got very passionate as tensions remain high. After one woman’s speech turned to Police Chief Eric Winstrom — who was in the back of the room listening to the meeting — the room began cheering and getting loud as people got out their seats. That’s when Bliss ended the meeting.

People began approaching city commissioners, yelling and airing their grievances about the way police operate and have been handling the Lyoya case. The protesters demanded that GRPD Officer Chris Schurr be arrested and fired.

They also called for police to get their own incidental insurance and for Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker to recuse himself.

Demonstrators broke into chants, shouting, “Whose city? Our city! Whose streets? Our streets!”

Chants are ongoing. Protestors are calling for Chris Schurr to be arrested. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/8Qe0XpY4dx — Whitney Burney (@WhitneyOnAir) April 27, 2022

As police officers arrived at the meeting, protesters started to gather facing Winstrom as the chants continued.

The shooting happened April 4 after Schurr pulled Lyoya, 26, over on the city’s Southeast side. Video released by GRPD shows that there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, shot him once in the head, killing him.

Winstrom confirmed the name of the officer Monday. GRPD generally does not release the names of employees under investigation nor the names of people who have not been charged with a crime, but Winstrom said he did it in this case “in the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion.”

News 8 typically does not name suspects before they are charged and arraigned. We are releasing Schurr’s name in this case because GRPD did so in light of this high-profile case.

— News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.