GR City Commission approves ‘Breonna Taylor Way’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City Commission approved on Tuesday designating Monroe Center from Division to Monroe avenues as “Breonna Taylor Way.”

Taylor, who grew up in Grand Rapids, was 26 years old when she was shot and killed by police at her Louisville Apartment on March 13. Her death has since sparked several national movements.

In July, local nonprofit Justice for Black Lives submitted a request to the city for a commemorative designation of Monroe Center to honor Taylor’s memory.

At a public hearing in September, many callers were in support of the honorary name change.