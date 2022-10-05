GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city.

An investigation into Broadway Avenue, which opened this summer, found that it is violating the city’s human rights ordinance, a Grand Rapids spokesperson said in a statement.

Specifically, the city says the wedding venue is violating section 9.968 of the ordinance and “adopted, enforced, or employed a policy or requirement, or published, posted, broadcasted, or distributed an advertisement, sign notice, or solicitation which discriminates, or suggested, supported, or affirmed discrimination, in the provision of public accommodations.”

The venue was issued a municipal civil infraction citation on Sept. 30.

The city’s Office of Equity and Engagement started investigating after the city received multiple complaints from the community. The Grand Rapids City Commission passed an expansion on the human rights ordinance in 2019.

The city would not comment further, “due to the potential for future litigation in the 61st District Court.”

An Instagram post from the businesses on its policies on LGBTQ weddings sparked backlash and protests from the community in July.

“We believe that marriage is between a man and a woman. Those are our beliefs, what we grew up with and that’s how we run our house, how we run our marriage. So now that we’re opening a business, we are going to continue that,” Hannah Natale, one of the owners, told News 8 back in July.

Hannah Natale and her husband, Nick Natale, said they would not host weddings for same-sex couples or transgender couples.

The venue continued to follow that policy despite a recent ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court that Michigan businesses cannot discriminate based on sexual orientation and gender identity.